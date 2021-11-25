Emmanuel Macron calls for ‘extra help’ from UK to stop Channel crossings

French president Emmanuel Macron has suggested his government will be asking for “extra help” from the UK to help stop migrants crossing the English Channel illegally.

On Wednesday, 27 people died when a small, overcrowded dinghy capsized close to Calais.

Speaking after the tragic incident, Macron also confirmed that yesterday alone, there were 1,000 attempted departures from France - with two-thirds of them avoided before they were able to leave the shore.

“We are going to ask for extra help from the British,” he told a news conference.

