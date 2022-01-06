Macron sparks backlash by saying he wants to ‘p*** off’ unvaccinated

Emmanuel Macron has sparked controversy in France by declaring that he wants to “p*** off” people who refuse to get vaccinated.

The French president made the inflammatory comment to Le Parisien as his party tries to enact legislation which would bar the unvaccinated from some venues.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to p*** them off. And so, we’re going to continue doing so, until the end. That’s the strategy,” Mr Macron said.

The president also reinforced that the government would make life tougher for the unjabbed “by limiting their access to activities in social life”.

