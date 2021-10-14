You can watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron is playing in a charity football match with former France internationals and legends of the game at the Leo Lagrange stadium in Poissy on Thursday (14 October). Arsene Wenger, aged 71, is among the former players taking part in the game, with Macron expected to start in the key position of central midfield. All money raised from the match will go towards that charity of Les Pieces Jaunes, with the France legends taking on hospital staff from Poissy Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here