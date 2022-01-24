A woman was stabbed to death and a man killed by a car after a struggle ended up in the road in Maida Vale on Monday.

The incident happened on Chippenham Road in Maida Vale, west London, at around 9am.

A witness claims the woman was being attacked by the man and the confrontation moved into the road, where they were both hit by a vehicle.

The 26-year-old man who was driving has been arrested under suspicion of murder by the Metropolitan Police.

After the incident, forensic officers were working at the scene.

