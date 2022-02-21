Watch live from Maidan square in Kiev amid Russia tensions

Live footage of Maidan square in Kiev as US president Joe Biden plans to meet with Russian leader Putin on the condition that Russia hasn’t invaded Ukraine.

The White House has said it believes Russia appears to be continuing plans for an imminent “full-scale assault” on its neighbour.

French president Emmanuel Macron had proposed a summit with Mr Biden and Mr Putin to discuss “security and strategic stability in Europe”.

Mr Biden had accepted the meeting with Mr Putin “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened” – the White House said.