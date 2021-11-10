Malala Yousafzai marries Asser Malik at small ceremony in Birmingham

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage to Asser Malik after a small ceremony in Birmingham on Tuesday (9 November).

The 24-year-old girls’ education campaigner tweeted: “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers.”

Malik is a high performance general manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board – and the pair had previously been seen in public together back in June 2019.