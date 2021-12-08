WHO says malaria causes 180,000 more deaths than previously thought

The World Health Organization has called for a “massive” effort to get the new malaria vaccine into the arms of children across Africa , as it warned that an estimated 180,000 more people were dying of the disease annually than had been previously thought.

Dr Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO’s global malaria programme, said: “Is the world going to allow that there is a first malaria vaccine that can save the lives of tens of thousands of African children every year and they’re going to let it sit on a shelf?”