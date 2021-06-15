A male elephant has strayed from a herd of wild elephants that have become a global sensation with their 500-kilometre trek from their home in a wildlife reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming.

The lone male broke away from the group nine days ago and has been lingering in the Jinning District of Kunming City. It has shown no signs of rejoining the other 14 elephants, which have now moved on to Nanshan Village.

Authorities are closely monitoring the animals and trying to guide them away from populated areas.