The Maltese government is responsible for the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, an independent inquiry has found.

Mrs Caruana Galizia, 53, was killed by a car bomb as she drove away from her home in October 2017.

The government created a “culture of impunity” which led to her death, the 437-page report concluded.

A team of judges said the state “failed to recognise the real and immediate risks” to the investigative journalist’s life and “failed to take reasonable steps to avoid them”.

Prosecutors allege that a leading businessman with close ties to senior government officials masterminded the murder.