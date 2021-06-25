Three people were killed and several wounded in a knife attack in the centre of the German town of Wuerzburg on Friday, according to police who overpowered and arrested the suspected attacker, a 24-year-old Somali man. Videos posted on social media showed the suspect holding a knife being cornered by witnesses armed with cafe chairs. They said there was no indication that there were any other attackers, and that the situation was under control. Bavaria’s top security official Joachim Herrmann said the injured include a young boy, whose father was probably among the dead.