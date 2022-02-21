Man attacks woman from behind by ‘zapping her unconscious’ in chilling CCTV

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a woman was attacked from behind by a stranger who then tried to sexually assault her as she lay unconscious.

Carl Pass is captured ‘zapping’ the woman in the neck and torso as she walked home in the early hours of the morning and tried to commit a sex attack on her.

Passers-by came to her assistance, and she was able to get to safety and report the attack to police.

Pass was jailed for three years and has been placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

Sign up to our newsletters here