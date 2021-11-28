Man takes hacksaw to giant 6ft-tall banana

A man in Melbourne has been filmed attempting to decapitate a controversial banana sculpture found in the Fitzroy area of the city.

Police are seeking more information on the man and have asked the public to assist in their attempts to identify the suspect. The banana sculpture, named ‘Fallen Fruit’, has caused some controversy among local residents in part due to its reported $20,000 price tag.

The incident took place sometime between 9pm on Thursday (25 November) and 6am Friday (26 November) according to a statement from Victoria Police.