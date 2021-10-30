A man from Liverpool has been sentenced after beating his dog with the handle of a children’s push toy.

Shocking CCTV footage shows Calum Turner in his garden, kicking at something that is moving around at ground level, obscured by the angle of the camera.

He then grabs the handle of a push toy and uses it to strike down multiple times before stamping down and kicking in the same direction.

The RSPCA have confirmed that the dog was "bright and alert and without injuries" after being examined at the vets.

