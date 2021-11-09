A man in his 40s has been rescued from a cave in the Brecon Beacons following a 54-hour ordeal.

The unnamed man was removed from the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave in Wales – known as the deepest in the UK – at around 7.45pm on Monday night (8 November) after he had fallen in on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Mitchell, of South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, hailed the rescue of the man as "fantastic news".