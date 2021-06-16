This is the heartwarming story of Cole the deaf dog, whose owner, Chris, adopted him as a puppy. Chris had a nine-year-old nephew who was also born deaf, from whom he learned some sign language to communicate with the pup. The pair also work with lip reading for certain commands.

The pit bull works as a therapy dog with school children, hospice patients and veterans.

“So many life lessons can be learned every single day from a special needs animal,” Chris says in the video.