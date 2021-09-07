A driver who was caught on CCTV driving his car along a railway track in Birmingham has been jailed for 15 months.

Aaron O’Halloran, 31, caused some £23,000 worth of damage and passenger delays of up to eight hours after he drove along the train track from Duddeston station and up the line for around half a mile.

A court heard how O’Halloran drove his Mitsubishi Shogun onto the track at around 7.30am on 9 May before he eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.