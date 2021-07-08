Dramatic footage shows a man jumping from rooftop to rooftop three times in an attempt to evade police in California.

According to local reports, the unidentified man climbed a four-storey church in Boyle Heights and lit fire to a cross.

With the Los Angeles Police Department waiting for him to climb down, the suspect tried to avoid capture by jumping from roof to roof.

He can be seen plotting his best route across each house before making each leap. Despite attempting a dramatic escape, the man was eventually placed in LAPD custody.