Man rescued after falling between Overground carriage and platform

A quick-thinking woman has been credited with saving a man after he fell onto London Overground train tracks on Tuesday (28 June).

After seeing the man fall, the woman alerted the train driver to stop the train, according to witnesses.

This video shows the man being pulled to safety.

“This must have been an upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are thankful that the customer was able to leave the station unharmed”, a Transport for London spokesperson said.

