A man has filmed a video of a deer in his back garden, as hosts of the BBC programme Springwatch complained about not seeing any deer. Henry Szwinto, from the New Forest, was watching the show on Tuesday when presenters told viewers: “We will be keeping an eye out and hopefully we can bring you some young deer before the end of the series.” Mr Szwinto then shows a young deer eating in his garden. “I just thought, ‘well, we’ve got this next to us - why not film it? We’ve got a very good wildlife garden,” Mr Szwinto said.