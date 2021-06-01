A Rhondda man who pointed an imitation firearm at a kebab shop owner after he was told to wait outside the shop because he refused to wear a mask has been jailed.

Police have released video of Paul Griffiths, 57, of Penrhys Road, Ystrad, walked into the ‘Rhondda Takeaway’ at around 10.15pm on November 5th, 2020 and tried to order food. When he was asked to put on a mask he refused so was told to wait outside. It was then Mr Griffiths produced what he later claimed was a paintball gun. He was subsequently arrested by armed police.