Alabama firefighters holding a makeshift safety net saved a man’s life after he was forced to jump 25 feet from a burning cherry picker.

The crane made contact with overhead power lines, causing the bottom of the machine to catch fire, leaving the man trapped in the cabin high off the ground.

With no way to get him down until the power was cut off, quick-thinking firefighters created a makeshift safety net out of a tent and as the flames grew, the man jumped down.

After landing safely, he was flown to hospital and treated for a leg injury and smoke inhalation.