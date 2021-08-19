A man relaxing in an Oklahoma river was mistaken for a dead body after rescue workers were called to retrieve him.

Witnesses reported the site of a "body in the river" to the Tulsa Fire Department where a retrieval mission immediately went underway.

Emergency workers boarded a safety boat and made their way out to where the man's body is seen lying in the shallow water while appearing not to move.

One of the workers appears to check his pulse, startling him upright.

The firefighters later told locals: "Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!"