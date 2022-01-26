Man rescued from ‘almost certain death’ after slipping 10 metres down cliff

Dramatic footage captures coastguards rushing to the aid of a man who had fallen down a cliff face in Scotland, saving his life.

The man was approximately 10 metres from the top and moments away from slipping further down when teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven were sent to his location at Seaton cliffs in Arbroath.

He was described as a "finger’s grip away from plunging to almost certain death" before the coastguards geared up to carry out a technical rope rescue.

Footage shows the man being pulled back up the cliff face.

