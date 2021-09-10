A suspect is being hunted by The New York Police Department after fatally shooting a man in the head in a broad daylight attack.

The victim, identified as Jermaine Dixon, 46, was shot in the back of the head just before 8am on Monday in Queens.

In footage released by police, the suspect - sporting a face mask and a long dark robe - is seen looking into a vehicle’s bonnet.

As Dixon climbs into his car across the street, the suspect runs over and shoots him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

According to The Daily News, Dixon was a former gang member.