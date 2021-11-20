A man in Virginia has been caught on CCTV stealing a lawnmower worth more than $9,000 from a church storage shed.

Chesterfield County Police have shared the footage on social media, which shows the suspect walking the church grounds before entering the shed.

Once inside - as the video points out - he makes “several failed attempts” to start the John Deere lawnmower before eventually driving out.

The force are appealing for information on the robbery, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.