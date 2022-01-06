A man from Florida has been charged with felony attempted murder after appearing to strangle a woman in an unprovoked attack at a bus stop in Miami.

Shocking footage shows Aaron Quinones, 27, wrapping the shoelace around the neck of an unsuspecting victim as she sat.

Quinones can be seen dragging her to the floor and punching her multiple times before a bystander steps in, pulling him off.

Police have reported the attacker “fled on foot” before being taken into custody.

