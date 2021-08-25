A father has stripped down to his underwear during a Texas school board meeting to argue in favour of mask mandates.

James Akers told the meeting “At work they make me wear this shirt and tie. I hate it”. Mr Akers then took off his clothes while outlining other social guidelines people are expected to follow for the comfort and safety of others, such as observing disabled parking bays and red lights.

“It’s simple protocol people. We follow certain rules for very good reason,” he said. Following cheers from some members of the audience, Mr Akers was asked to get dressed.