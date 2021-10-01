A man in his 30s who was stuck in a storm drain for several days has been rescued by firefighters in Arizona.

Glendale Fire Department said a passerby called 911 for help after noticing the man waving his arm from the road.

Footage shared by the fire department shows the man emerging from the drain, half-dressed and surrounded by the crew.

He was then transported to hospital for evaluation.

According to local media, investigators said the man had crawled into the storm drain while having “a bad day”, and then couldn’t get out.