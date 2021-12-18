Man thrown off flight for trying to wear thong on his face instead of mask

A Florida man was removed from a plane about to take off from the Fort Lauderdale Airport for wearing underwear on his head instead of a facemask on a flight.

Adam Jenne has been banned from UnitedAirlines for his unusual choice of facemask.

Mr. Jeene said it’s not the first time he’s done this, as he has allegedly done it more than a dozen times, but on all the other flights he made it to his final destination.

He told NBC2: “Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew. Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.”