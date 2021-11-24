A rape suspect was arrested by police in Cleveland after trying - and failing - to escape by jumping out of a sixth-storey window.

Hotel staff in Ohio called 911 to report Onjre Damon George, 20, after suspecting his female victim was in danger.

When officers arrived, George attempted to escape by jumping out of the window in his room, only to bounce back off the glass.

He is now being held in custody on charges of rape, kidnapping and assault.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.