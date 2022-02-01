Man threatens to shoot cashier as he robs Manchester bank

A man who robbed a Manchester bank for the second time in 10 years has been jailed.

CCTV footage shared by GMP Tameside North and East shows Anthony Horrocks, 46, entering a NatWest bank in Stalybridge holding a carrier bag with an unknown item inside.

Approaching the counter, he shouts: “Give me all the money in the till or I will shoot you,” before the cashier hands over £2,720.

Horrocks was located and arrested three days later. He has since been sentenced to six years in prison.

Sign up to our newsletters here.