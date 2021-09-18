A mother screamed for her toddler as knife-wielding thieves pull her from her car.

Footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the knife-wielding thieves pull the victim from her vehicle while her son sits in the backseat.

The thieves hold a knife to the mother's throat as she begs them to let her get her two-year-old son from the backseat.

Brandon Smith, 21, of Wildclough, Hyde alongside Kaydn Jones, 18, of Rosk Street, Salford and Tyrese Chisholm, 18, of Heathcote Road Manchester were jailed on September 17 for their involvement in the June 17 armed carjacking in Manchester, England.