The World Health Organization suggests countries should consider introducing mandatory vaccines.

Robb Butler, Executive Director for WHO Europe said “it’s a healthy debate to have” on the “very delicate”.

Mr Butler said mandatory vaccines “can, but do not always, increase uptake”.

He said in the past “mandates have come at the expense of trust and social inclusion”.

“It’s time to have that conversation,” he added.

It comes after Austria announced it will introduce mandatory vaccines for citizens from February 2022 and those who refuse to get jabbed that do not have a medical exemption will be fined up to €3,600.

