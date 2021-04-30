US Senator Marco Rubio was left fuming after a mistake in his amendment to a water infrastructure bill led to it being rejected. The apparent error in the amendment, brought to the Senate on Thursday, saw Rubio add an extra zero in the copy, changing a figure which was meant to be .025 to .0025. After the Republican senator, who represents Florida, asked to have the typo fixed, Senator Tom Carper said it was too late to amend the bill. “The Senate is now a place where you cannot amend a typo through unanimous consent,” Rubio said.