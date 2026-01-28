Rubio grilled on whereabouts of $200m from sale of Venezuelan oil

Senator Jeanne Shaheen pressed Marco Rubio over the fate of $200m from the sale of Venezuelan oil on Wednesday, 28 January.

The Secretary of State testified in the Senate about Donald Trump's next steps in his Venezuela policy after the capture of its longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.

Mr Rubio was asked about how the US is planning to handle the sale of tens of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela, which has the largest proven reserves of crude in the world, and oversee where the money flows.