Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford describes collecting his honour degree as “bittersweet” after being awarded it for tackling child poverty the day after the Universal Credit uplift was retracted.

Accepting the degree during a University of Manchester ceremony at Old Trafford, the England international said: “The cost of living has increased, people are having to decide, it reminds me of my situation when I was younger, are you going to eat or be warm in the house.

“These are decisions you don’t want people to go through, never mind children.”

The 23-year-old is the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university.