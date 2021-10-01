More than $10 million in cash and more than 100,000 illegally grown marijuana plants were seized in a California drug bust, according to official reports.

California’s Alameda County Sheriff’s Office filmed the marijuana plants being cut with an electric trimmer.

The man destroys the plants by cutting them at their base.

Additional assets seized include millions of dollars worth of guns, growing infrastructure and supplies.

“This organized and sophisticated network of individuals were making tens of millions of dollars in profit and avoiding California Marijuana Regulations,” the ACSO wrote.

The ACSO described their operation as “the biggest illegal marijuana bust in Bay Area history.”