Up to 10,000 active duty marines will likely not be vaccinated against the coronavirus as the November 28nd deadline quickly approaches, according to recent stats.

This comes after both the commandant and the sergeant major of the Marine Corps encouraged marines to get vaccinated earlier this month.

Recent stats show 94% of the force is fully vaccinated with other branches experiencing similar numbers.

Some 9,600 airmen refused to be vaccinated by the Air Force November 2nd deadline with rougly 800 troops in the Oklahoma National Guard saying they will not get the vaccine before the deadline.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here