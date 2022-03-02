Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckle Biden during State of the Union

Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled Joe Biden during his State of the Union address, shouting "build that wall".

The chants came after President Biden said that tackling immigration issues was one of his priorities.

Democrats and Republicans stood, in a bipartisan display, to applaud the statement, before Georgia representative Ms Taylor Greene and Colorado representative Ms Boebert began shouting "build that wall" in the House Chamber in a scene reminiscent of Donald Trump's State of the Union addresses of years gone by.

