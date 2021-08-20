Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of running an "illegitimate government" during an America First rally on Thursday. Speaking in Iowa, the Georgia representative said a government becomes illegitimate "when it stops serving its citizens".

She added: "The American government under the Biden-Harris regime has stopped serving its citizens. It's an illegitimate government."

She also revealed at the rally that she has articles of impeachment "drawn up" against Biden to submit on Friday.