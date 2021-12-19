Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has attempted to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots suggesting federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.

Speaking on Sunday at the Turning Point USA event, she said did not like what happened that day.

“As a matter of fact, when they heard the speech that President Trump gave, and President Trump called them to peacefully...to walk in peace and love and go to the Capitol to make their voices heard, there was something set up there,” she said.