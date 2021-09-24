Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a shouting match with Democrat Rep Debbie Dingell on the steps of the US Capitol Building after Democrats passed an abortion rights bill along party lines Friday.

Ms Greene can be seen shouting at a crowd of people, urging them to "try being a Christian", before Rep Pete Aguilar suggests she's being “performative.”

After arriving on the scene, Ms Dingell scolded her Republican colleague for not abiding by the Christian concept of respecting neighbors.

“You try being a Christian and start treating your colleagues decently,” the Democrat fired back.