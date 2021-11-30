Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ilhan Omar is 'pro Al Qaeda'

Georgia’s Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Ilhan Omar of being “pro-Al-Qaeda” during an Islamaphobic rant.

“She’s pro-Al-Qaeda, she’s basically an apologist for Islamic terrorists, there is no need to apologise to that woman, she’s anti-American,” MTG said on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Her comments come after Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado apologised after making Islamophobic remarks about the Democratic Rep of Minnesota.

Ms Boebart was filmed telling a campaign conference Ms Omar was a member of “the jihad squad”.

The Independent has contacted Ms Omar for comment.

