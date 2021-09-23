Marjorie Taylor Greene used a Scooby-Doo meme as she attempted to trash the Green New Deal in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet but this meme is very real,” the Republican congresswoman said, pointing to a poster showing character Fred Jones unmasking a villain, revealing the emblem of the Communist Party.

“The Green New Deal, surprise, serves China and China only.”

Fellow politicians slammed Greene’s stunning behaviour, with Republican Adam Kinzinger tweeting to suggest that “Congress is no longer serious with people like this”.