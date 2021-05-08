Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford took to the stage in Cardiff on Friday night after successfully retaining his Cardiff West Senedd seat.

Mr Drakeford was re-elected with a majority of 11,211, receiving 17,665 votes - 49.28% of the total share. The Conservatives came in second with 6,454 votes (18%), and Plaid Cymru are in third with 5,897 (16%).

The Cardiff West seat has only ever been held by two men, and both have been First Ministers of Wales. In his speech, Mark Drakeford thanked his fellow mainstream party candidates and supporters.