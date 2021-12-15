The House of Representatives has voted to hold Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.

Mr Meadows said last week that he would stop co-operating with a congressional panel investigating the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.

The vote to hold him in contempt fell along party lines, with the Democrat-controlled chamber voting 222 in favour and 208 against.

Mr Meadows will now be referred to the Justice Department, which will ultimately decide whether to formally charge him. He could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

