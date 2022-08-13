The moment former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was pulled out of his vehicle and arrested has been revealed in police body camera footage.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Tuesday, August 9 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.

In the footage, the former Seattle Seahawks player can be heard asking police, “What’s the problem?” before failing to exit the vehicle after the officers’ requests.

Officers can then be seen dragging Lynch from behind the wheel before pinning him to the ground and arresting him.

