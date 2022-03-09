Martin Lewis shares his advice to every household earning less than £30,000 a year

Martin Lewis has shared important advice to every household with an income of £30,000 or less, as the cost of living crisis continues to escalate.

Nearly half the UK could fall into that bracket, with the median income in 2020 being around £30,800, according to GoSimpleTax.

“If you have an income of less than £30,000 and you’re struggling, it’s worth spending 10 minutes on a benefits calculator to see what you’re entitled to,” Lewis told viewers during an hour-long special of his ITV show on Tuesday.

