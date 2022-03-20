Martin Lewis demands political action as cost of living crisis ‘worst in 20 years’

Martin Lewis has demanded political action as the cost of living crisis reaches a record high.

The Money Saving Expert founder, 49, has stated this is the worst its been in 20 years, saying: “I’ve been the Money Saving Expert since 2000, and I’ve been through the financial crash, I’ve been through Covid”.

He then shockingly states “this is the worst, where we are right now, this is the worst”.

Martin added that the crisis hasn’t even started fully yet and people are already panicking.

