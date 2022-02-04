Martin Lewis has suggested customers should "do nothing" after a huge hike in energy bills was announced on Thursday.

Millions of households across the UK will see their bills rise to around £1,971 this year after the price cap was increased.

Before the energy crisis, customers would typically be encouraged to shop around for a cheap deal, but that isn't the case anymore.

Speaking on his ITV show, Lewis explained there is currently no fixed rate on the open market that beats the energy price cap - so households are being advised to "do nothing".

